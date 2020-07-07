All apartments in Addison
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:22 PM

17037 Upper Bay Road

17037 Upper Bay Road
Location

17037 Upper Bay Road, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Finest and extensively updated home in Addison Place, offers two large master suites and third large bedroom with bath. Also offers a half bath, hand-scraped hardwood floors, LED lighting and granite counters throughout. Home interior very spacious, light and bright. Large living area with wet bar, oversized garage with plenty of room for storage. Fabulous new canopy over side patio-side yard with artificial grass allows you to sit outside, rain or shine! Home and community designed for personal privacy inside and out. Very quiet, near pool, club house and green belt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17037 Upper Bay Road have any available units?
17037 Upper Bay Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 17037 Upper Bay Road have?
Some of 17037 Upper Bay Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17037 Upper Bay Road currently offering any rent specials?
17037 Upper Bay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17037 Upper Bay Road pet-friendly?
No, 17037 Upper Bay Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 17037 Upper Bay Road offer parking?
Yes, 17037 Upper Bay Road offers parking.
Does 17037 Upper Bay Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17037 Upper Bay Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17037 Upper Bay Road have a pool?
Yes, 17037 Upper Bay Road has a pool.
Does 17037 Upper Bay Road have accessible units?
No, 17037 Upper Bay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17037 Upper Bay Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17037 Upper Bay Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17037 Upper Bay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17037 Upper Bay Road does not have units with air conditioning.

