17037 Upper Bay Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Finest and extensively updated home in Addison Place, offers two large master suites and third large bedroom with bath. Also offers a half bath, hand-scraped hardwood floors, LED lighting and granite counters throughout. Home interior very spacious, light and bright. Large living area with wet bar, oversized garage with plenty of room for storage. Fabulous new canopy over side patio-side yard with artificial grass allows you to sit outside, rain or shine! Home and community designed for personal privacy inside and out. Very quiet, near pool, club house and green belt.