Addison, TX
15834 Breedlove Pl
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:49 PM

15834 Breedlove Pl

15834 Breedlove Place · No Longer Available
Location

15834 Breedlove Place, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home is located right off the North Dallas Tollway in the Addison Circle with lots of restaurants and shopping nearby. Features of this 3 level home include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a large living room, Jacuzzi tub with separate glass shower, and much more. Home also includes a washer/dryer, fridge and 2 car garage.
Rent Includes: Security Monitoring, Pest Control, Gas, Water, Trash and Landscaping.
Complementary access to Addison Center for Addison Residents.

Garrett George, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15834 Breedlove Pl have any available units?
15834 Breedlove Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 15834 Breedlove Pl have?
Some of 15834 Breedlove Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15834 Breedlove Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15834 Breedlove Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15834 Breedlove Pl pet-friendly?
No, 15834 Breedlove Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 15834 Breedlove Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15834 Breedlove Pl offers parking.
Does 15834 Breedlove Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15834 Breedlove Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15834 Breedlove Pl have a pool?
No, 15834 Breedlove Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15834 Breedlove Pl have accessible units?
No, 15834 Breedlove Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15834 Breedlove Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 15834 Breedlove Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15834 Breedlove Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 15834 Breedlove Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

