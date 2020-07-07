15834 Breedlove Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home is located right off the North Dallas Tollway in the Addison Circle with lots of restaurants and shopping nearby. Features of this 3 level home include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a large living room, Jacuzzi tub with separate glass shower, and much more. Home also includes a washer/dryer, fridge and 2 car garage.

Rent Includes: Security Monitoring, Pest Control, Gas, Water, Trash and Landscaping.

Complementary access to Addison Center for Addison Residents.



Garrett George, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195