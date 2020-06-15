15635 Mildred Pl

Amenities

My boyfriend and I are moving out of this beautiful apartment and looking for someone to take over our lease. Rent price is a STEAL for what you get in this area.



Floor plan is attached:

This is a 1bed/1bath + Loft space/additional bedroom above the kitchen. (902sqft) We converted it into an office and it also served as our spare bedroom because it fit a queen sized mattress. The closet up there was mostly used for storage.-The space could easily serve as a second bedroom.



W/D(electric) available for rent, use your own, or use laundry rooms on the building’s first floor. Spacious walk in closet! Wood burning fire place. Large bathroom sink area, linen closet, and garden bathtub. Updated cabinetry, appliances, and light fixtures with ceiling fans.



Pet gate beside kitchen will be removed leaving the space very open.



Fourth floor/top floor unit with gorgeous natural sunlight and the perfect amount of shade/privacy; courtesy of trees outside the windows. Floor to ceiling windows in living room and Master bedroom. Skylight above loft and partial living room. Swift access from gated parking garage to unit.



Complex features multiple pools, fully equipped gyms, cyber cafe, courtyards, and fob technology security.



The neighborhood is very dog friendly as well as the apartment complex. There is a private dog park within walking distance. There are three parks to picnic, walk, or exercise at. The entire community is very well kept and neighbors pickup after themselves responsibly. DART station is around the corner. Easy access to tollways, shopping center, restaurants, bars, and cafes.



Post Addison Circle Apartment staff and maintenance crews are friendly and respond quickly.



We are super sad about leaving this amazing apartment and community, but life happens.



Please feel free to email me to set up a showing. Kdavidson1224@gmail.com



Available 6/1 or earlier.