Addison, TX
15635 Mildred Pl
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:05 AM

15635 Mildred Pl

15635 Mildred Pl · No Longer Available
Location

15635 Mildred Pl, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
My boyfriend and I are moving out of this beautiful apartment and looking for someone to take over our lease. Rent price is a STEAL for what you get in this area.

Floor plan is attached:
This is a 1bed/1bath + Loft space/additional bedroom above the kitchen. (902sqft) We converted it into an office and it also served as our spare bedroom because it fit a queen sized mattress. The closet up there was mostly used for storage.-The space could easily serve as a second bedroom.

W/D(electric) available for rent, use your own, or use laundry rooms on the building’s first floor. Spacious walk in closet! Wood burning fire place. Large bathroom sink area, linen closet, and garden bathtub. Updated cabinetry, appliances, and light fixtures with ceiling fans.

Pet gate beside kitchen will be removed leaving the space very open.

Fourth floor/top floor unit with gorgeous natural sunlight and the perfect amount of shade/privacy; courtesy of trees outside the windows. Floor to ceiling windows in living room and Master bedroom. Skylight above loft and partial living room. Swift access from gated parking garage to unit.

Complex features multiple pools, fully equipped gyms, cyber cafe, courtyards, and fob technology security.

The neighborhood is very dog friendly as well as the apartment complex. There is a private dog park within walking distance. There are three parks to picnic, walk, or exercise at. The entire community is very well kept and neighbors pickup after themselves responsibly. DART station is around the corner. Easy access to tollways, shopping center, restaurants, bars, and cafes.

Post Addison Circle Apartment staff and maintenance crews are friendly and respond quickly.

We are super sad about leaving this amazing apartment and community, but life happens.

Please feel free to email me to set up a showing. Kdavidson1224@gmail.com

Available 6/1 or earlier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15635 Mildred Pl have any available units?
15635 Mildred Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 15635 Mildred Pl have?
Some of 15635 Mildred Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15635 Mildred Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15635 Mildred Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15635 Mildred Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 15635 Mildred Pl is pet friendly.
Does 15635 Mildred Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15635 Mildred Pl offers parking.
Does 15635 Mildred Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15635 Mildred Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15635 Mildred Pl have a pool?
Yes, 15635 Mildred Pl has a pool.
Does 15635 Mildred Pl have accessible units?
No, 15635 Mildred Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15635 Mildred Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15635 Mildred Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 15635 Mildred Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15635 Mildred Pl has units with air conditioning.

