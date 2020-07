Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard dog park internet access internet cafe

We know our community is fantastic but listen to why our residents think it is wonderful too: The staff is excellent - they even know my name! I love the grounds. The mature trees and rolling hills are beautiful. Great location... Convenient to everything. Thanks Summit, never thought I\'d enjoy a garage this much!