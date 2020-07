Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access media room tennis court trash valet

The Lexington offers luxury apartments nestled among the rolling hills and picturesque landscape in Nashville,Tennessee. The charm of southern living meets modern convenience in our custom-designed, pet-friendly community in Nashville. Let us pamper you with indoor and outdoor pools, tanning centers, a cardio theatre, complimentary Wi-fi, and so much more - view our amenities! The Lexington is located conveniently within minutes of Interstate 40, area hospitals, retail, entertainment, and fine dining. Stop by our location and see what we currently have available. The right fit, the right choice, the right place for you to call home. Contact us for more information