Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill package receiving parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center cc payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal

Welcome to The Ellington in Nashville, Tennessee. A newly renovated apartment complex located just miles from downtown Nashville. As a resident you will also have convenient access to Nashville’s finest amenities such as Green Hills Mall, Opry Mills Mall, Nashville Zoo, Nashville Farmer's Market, Joey's House of Pizza, Midtown, City Winery and much more.



We offer one, two and three-bedroom floor plan options. As a pet-friendly community, we are excited to be able to provide a home for your entire family! Our well-crafted, newly renovated homes include new cabinets, appliances, and lighting. The Ellington has so much to offer, including professional on-site management and maintenance teams who are ready to assist you. We are certain that you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Call, email, or stop by today to schedule a personal tour of your new home!