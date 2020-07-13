All apartments in Nashville
The Ellington
The Ellington

860 Murfreesboro Pike · (615) 412-5077
Location

860 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217
South Nashville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ellington.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
Welcome to The Ellington in Nashville, Tennessee. A newly renovated apartment complex located just miles from downtown Nashville. As a resident you will also have convenient access to Nashville’s finest amenities such as Green Hills Mall, Opry Mills Mall, Nashville Zoo, Nashville Farmer's Market, Joey's House of Pizza, Midtown, City Winery and much more.

We offer one, two and three-bedroom floor plan options. As a pet-friendly community, we are excited to be able to provide a home for your entire family! Our well-crafted, newly renovated homes include new cabinets, appliances, and lighting. The Ellington has so much to offer, including professional on-site management and maintenance teams who are ready to assist you. We are certain that you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Call, email, or stop by today to schedule a personal tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to one month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ellington have any available units?
The Ellington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Ellington have?
Some of The Ellington's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ellington currently offering any rent specials?
The Ellington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ellington pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ellington is pet friendly.
Does The Ellington offer parking?
Yes, The Ellington offers parking.
Does The Ellington have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Ellington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ellington have a pool?
Yes, The Ellington has a pool.
Does The Ellington have accessible units?
No, The Ellington does not have accessible units.
Does The Ellington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ellington has units with dishwashers.
