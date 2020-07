Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center car charging clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance conference room dog grooming area fire pit pool table

SkyHouse Nashville, a new luxury high rise offering modern studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Situated on the corner of 17th Ave at the end of Music Row and just minutes to West End and Downtown.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.