Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:10 AM

Residences at Aertson Midtown

905 20th Ave S · (224) 302-6381
Location

905 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
Music Row

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit S1222 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit S0908 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,811

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit N1502 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit N0911 · Avail. now

$1,959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit S1011 · Avail. Sep 28

$2,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit S0906 · Avail. Jul 29

$3,033

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit S1327 · Avail. now

$3,097

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at Aertson Midtown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
valet service
cats allowed
bike storage
concierge
dog grooming area
nest technology
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY!

Welcome home to Aertson Midtown, one of the most unique additions to the Midtown neighborhood in Nashville, TN. Our upscale apartment community offers sophisticated studio, one, two, and three-bedroom homes for rent in Midtown, complete with all the exclusive details you desire for a lavish lifestyle. Join us for a unique living experience, complete with pet-friendly homes, premier amenities, special community perks, and an unbeatable location in the heart of Midtown, Nashville.

Move into an Aertson apartment home and receive ONE MONTH FREE! Restrictions apply.

Centrally located, Aertson Midtown is nestled in the famous Music Row neighborhood, known as the core of the city’s music industry. Our luxury apartment community is across the street from the prestigious Vanderbilt University and within walking distance to Centennial Park. Thanks to the easy access to I-40 and Broadway, downtown Nashville is only a quick 10-minute commute. Located in Midtown,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Weight limit: 60 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences at Aertson Midtown have any available units?
Residences at Aertson Midtown has 14 units available starting at $1,811 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Residences at Aertson Midtown have?
Some of Residences at Aertson Midtown's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences at Aertson Midtown currently offering any rent specials?
Residences at Aertson Midtown is offering the following rent specials: Now offering one month free on select units. Restrictions apply. Inquire today!
Is Residences at Aertson Midtown pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences at Aertson Midtown is pet friendly.
Does Residences at Aertson Midtown offer parking?
Yes, Residences at Aertson Midtown offers parking.
Does Residences at Aertson Midtown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences at Aertson Midtown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences at Aertson Midtown have a pool?
Yes, Residences at Aertson Midtown has a pool.
Does Residences at Aertson Midtown have accessible units?
No, Residences at Aertson Midtown does not have accessible units.
Does Residences at Aertson Midtown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences at Aertson Midtown has units with dishwashers.
