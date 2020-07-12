/
salemtown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:32 PM
347 Apartments for rent in Salemtown, Nashville, TN
13 Units Available
Evergreen at Werthan
1600 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,265
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted homes with modern finishes and designer lighting fixtures. Community features an executive business center and fitness room. Close to the Tennessee State Capitol, Ryman Auditorium and Johnny Cash Museum.
1 Unit Available
1618 6th Ave N
1618 6th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
Germantown! Close to hospitals! Perfect Location - Property Id: 257849 Easy access to all things NASHVILLE! Amazing location! All furnishings included in price. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
600 Garfield Street - 1, Apartment 8
600 Garfield Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1002 sqft
A beautiful boutique condo in the heart of Germantown/Salemtown. granite, hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, balcony off the main living space. 42" cabinets w/ under cabinet lighting. Second bedroom could be perfect office.
1 Unit Available
1731 6th Ave, N
1731 6th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
2016 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 1/2 bath home in Germantown! Double porches, deck and fenced in yard. Two fabulous master suites upstairs. Open living/kitchen/dining area. One covered parking and street parking.
1 Unit Available
1731 4th Ave N Unit B
1731 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1300 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon! This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Salemtown! This home features Hardwood flooring throughout the living areas & kitchen, Carpet flooring in the bedrooms and Tile flooring in the bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Salemtown
95 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
57 Units Available
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
28 Units Available
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,265
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
13 Units Available
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,370
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1117 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.
4 Units Available
The Monroe
1300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,310
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1178 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood. A resort-style pool, a pet spa, a pub room and a bike shop are on site. Farmhouse sinks, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,308
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,382
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1228 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.
18 Units Available
One MetroCenter
45 Vantage Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,308
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1095 sqft
Quick access to freeways, downtown Nashville, West End/Vanderbilt, Nashville Farmer's Market. One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, hot tub, bark park, car charging.
57 Units Available
The Griff
1390 Adams St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1189 sqft
The Griff (meaning "handle" in German), pays homage to both the Germantown neighborhood and our riverfront location, the site of a historic former handle mill.
19 Units Available
The Parc at Metro Center
377 Athens Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,390
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1091 sqft
Welcome to The Parc at Metro Center Apartments. For Exceptional Comfort, Service and Convenience, come visit us and see what we have to offer and why you will be pleased to call The Parc at Metro Center your Home.
6 Units Available
Atlas Germantown
200 Madison Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,454
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1093 sqft
Imagine yourself walking amid a thriving urban oasis. New experiences and amenities await you at every turn. Light, sound, and music fill your senses with wanderlust.
28 Units Available
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,345
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1194 sqft
Located in Downtown Nashville. Walkable community. On-site playground, large dog park, trail and bike run, and business center. Apartments include 10-foot ceilings, kitchen pantries, large islands and stainless steel appliances.
10 Units Available
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1012 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Nashville Farmer's Market and Germantown. Trendy, upscale amenities with a large resort pool and yoga room. On-site amenities include a fitness center, poolside grill area and rooftop bar.
1 Unit Available
2114 9th Ave N
2114 9th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2092 sqft
URBAN LUXURY LIVING - Metro North is an upscale luxury townhome development located on the north side of Downtown Nashville in the popular Buena Vista Heights community.
1 Unit Available
2112 9th Ave N
2112 9th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2092 sqft
URBAN LUXURY LIVING - Metro North is an upscale luxury townhome development located on the north side of Downtown Nashville in the popular Buena Vista Heights community.
1 Unit Available
2128 9th Ave N
2128 9th Ave N, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2092 sqft
URBAN LUXURY LIVING - Metro North is an upscale luxury townhome development located on the north side of Downtown Nashville in the popular Buena Vista Heights community.
1 Unit Available
1729 Dr D B Todd Jr Blvd
1729 Dr D B Todd Jr Boulevard, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
825 sqft
Newly renovated duplex located in the Buchanan Arts District. 2 Bed | 1 Bath | Hardwood Floors | 2" Plantation Blinds | Washer & Dryer Provided | Extra Storage Closets | Off-Street Parking | Lawn Care Included | Small Pet Friendly
1 Unit Available
1400 Rosa L Parks Blvd
1400 8th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1154 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HISTORIC 2-LEVEL CONDO WITH ADDITIONAL LOFT SPACE | SOARINGS CEILINGS AND EXPOSED BRICK INTERIOR | STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & SOLID SURFACE COUNTERTOPS | TILE WALK-IN SHOWER IN MASTER BATH | GATED COMMUNITY FEATURING TWO POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, DOG
1 Unit Available
1216 4th Ave, N
1216 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1200 sqft
EAT, Work, Sleep & Play! This is a two story townhome in Historic Germantown. It is a one bedroom with large open windows. Hardwood Flooring and Tile throughout! Alarm system, washer and dryer, two balconies...one with a fabulous downtown view.
1 Unit Available
700 12th Ave, S
700 12th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1366 sqft
One-of-a-kind Spacious 2BR & 2.5 BATH. Luxury Finishes, Wrap-around Corner Unit on amenity level with sunset views. Main balcony looks onto the pool, 2nd wrap-around balcony off master, unique high ceilings.