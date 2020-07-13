Apartment List
166 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hendersonville, TN

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
26 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
12 Units Available
The Carrington
549 E Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1350 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with updated kitchens and designer finishes. Residents have access to a dog park and fitness center. Near SR 386. Close to the Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Sumner Estates
350 Old Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
Located in beautiful Hendersonville TN, Sumner Estates offerseverything you could want in an apartment community, including the price! Surrounded by mature trees, Sumner Estates is an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet it is minutes
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,138
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
1 Unit Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 02:19pm
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Drakes Creek
231 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$887
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated homes with hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a playground and pool. Easy access to I-65. Close to Drakes Creek Park, where you can exercise and play sports.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1679 sqft
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
32 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 25 at 03:13pm
3 Units Available
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$946
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1140 sqft
This modern community offers resort-style amenities, including a large pool and courtyard. Private balconies, hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchens are provided. Fantastic views of the lake and near I-65.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 2 at 09:18pm
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
We offer a 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee!

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
106 Cannons Xing
106 Cannons Crossing, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2058 sqft
All Station Camp Schools, one level living with split bedrooms, Huge bonus room , open floor plan. The back yard is fenced with a large deck. This home is being rented through Home Partners of America and all applicants must qualify.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
104 Twin Oaks Dr
104 Twin Oaks Drive, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home located in a cul de sac. Attached rear garage. Qualifications are 3 x's Monthly income as rent rate. No felonies in past 7 year. No open bankruptcy. No evictions in past 7 years. No sex offender.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
121 Lakeside Park Drive
121 Lakeside Park Drive, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2318 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in Hendersonville is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
114 Connie Drive
114 Connie Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Don't Look Past This 3B/2Ba Fenced Backyard Home!! - What a great rental house! This ranch style home has tons of room, clean kitchen, HUGE bonus room with bar, new carpeting, flooring, paint, and a large covered back patio and covered parking! On

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
140 Northlake Dr
140 Northlake Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1438 sqft
Great location in Hendersonville. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with 2 car garage. Close to schools, restaurants and bypass. One (1) pet permitted up to 20 lbs. Available July 6, 2020

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
125 Ashcrest Point
125 Ashcrest Point, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2255 sqft
Available September!!! This home is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, a dog park, movie theater, library, walking trail and much more!!! Spacious master suite with walk in closet, garden tub and shower! Awesome private balcony off

1 of 17

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
127 Cages Road
127 Cages Road, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1518 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. This new construction home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
123 Maple Way N
123 Maple Way North, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1848 sqft
Beautiful townhome located close to shopping & dining. Newer Kitchen with soft-close cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Basement has full bath and easy walk-out to back patio area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
103 Hillwood Drive
103 Hillwood Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2125 sqft
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths in Hendersonville is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
140 Fieldcrest Circle
140 Fieldcrest Circle, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2661 sqft
Spacious home on cul-de-sac. Master on main level with formal dining, living room and kitchen with breakfast nook. 3 bedrooms upstairs with very large bonus room. New carpet throughout. Community offers two pools, playground and tennis court.

July 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report. Hendersonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hendersonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hendersonville Rent Report. Hendersonville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hendersonville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hendersonville rents held steady over the past month

Hendersonville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hendersonville stand at $1,021 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,254 for a two-bedroom. Hendersonville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hendersonville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Hendersonville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Hendersonville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hendersonville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hendersonville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,254 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hendersonville's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hendersonville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Hendersonville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

