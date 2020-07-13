/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Columbia, TN
44 Units Available
The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1316 sqft
*******Move in by July 15, 2020 and receive up to $750 off our 2 bedrooms when you sign a 12 month lease!**** We love to show off our beautiful community! Currently, we are excited to offer virtual, self-guided tours or in person tours by
5 Units Available
The Ashley Columbia
2516 Pitts Ct, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1052 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
13 Units Available
Graymere Apartments
1955 Union Pl, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1199 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, fireplaces, central heating and private patios. Close to Columbia Mall and other shopping centers in the area. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a clubhouse and a tennis court.
3 Units Available
The Kensington
1112 Nashville Hwy, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 Unit Available
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Ample storage space provided. The pet-friendly units allow cats and dogs. The nearby Nashville Highway makes commuting easy.
1 Unit Available
305 4th Ave Apt B
305 4th Ave, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom apartment in renovated house in Riverside - Columbia - Charming one Bedroom one Bath apartment on ground floor of a house converted into units. New stainless steel appliances to be installed soon. New windows and new central HVAC unit.
1 Unit Available
401 W. 15th Street
401 W 15th St, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bdr 1 Bath in the Heart of Columbia, TN! - This 3 Bdr, 1 Bath, 1 Story house is situated on a nice lot, mature area and cottage charm. Section 8 is welcome with a reduced deposit, please ask through our Contact Us link for more information.
1 Unit Available
205 W 6th St
205 W 6th St, Columbia, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4423 sqft
Furnished restored 1800s Victorian style home in downtown Columbia - Stunning historic home in downtown Columbia. This restored home is completely furnished and move in ready. The home has 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths.
1 Unit Available
118 Tommy Dr
118 Tommy Dr, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1178 sqft
Renovated ranch 3 bedroom, 2 bath on a fabulous corner lot! Light and bright with all laminate flooring, no carpet! Spacious front living room. Eat in kitchen. Private master suite. Large picket fenced back yard.
1 Unit Available
207 Nowlin Dr
207 Nowlin Dr, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$895
840 sqft
Nice 2 BR / 1 BA Apt. (half of a duplex) with very nice front and backyard. Large living room and a kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Bedrooms are a very good size! Washer Dryer connections located in hallway but W/D are not furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Columbia
1 Unit Available
2211 Bee Hive Dr
2211 Bee Hive Dr, Maury County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1554 sqft
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings* Unique Property Code: QZ2211- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.
Results within 5 miles of Columbia
9 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$992
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
1 Unit Available
6065 Hillside Ln
6065 Hillside Ln, Maury County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1786 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Spring Hill! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Columbia
9 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
41 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
17 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
21 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1446 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
1 Unit Available
Chapman's Retreat
4005 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
1 Unit Available
5594 Carters Creek pike
5594 Carters Creek Pike, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
3625 sqft
Beautiful custom Home with scenic views just 12 miles south of Franklin. Home is available furnished. Shorter terms negotiable. One small pet is negotiable.Home was featured in a national magazine when it was occupied by Tanya tucker.
1 Unit Available
1325 Saybrook Crossing
1325 Staybrook Crossing, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2038 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS 3 BED/2.5 BATH~NEW PAINT~BRAND NEW LAMINATE FLOORING~STAINLESS APPLIANCE WITH CHEFS RANGE~2 GAS FIREPLACES~PRIVATE BACKYARD~PETS ARE ALLOWED UPON OWNER APPROVAL~$65 NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE
1 Unit Available
3340 Monoco Drive
3340 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2208 sqft
New listing in Haynes Crossing, Spring Hill - Great neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants and interstate access! Beautiful 3 bedroom home at the end of a cul-de-sac with new carpet & paint! Spacious eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and
