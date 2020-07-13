Apartment List
/
TN
/
gallatin
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

63 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gallatin, TN

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
18 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1386 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,128
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,004
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1153 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
625 Greenwave Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookhaven Apartments is located in Gallatin, Tennessee, a beautiful city about 26 miles northeast of Nashville.

1 of 16

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
705 Kathy Circle
705 Kathy Circle, Gallatin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1940 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
123 E Park Ave
123 East Park Avenue, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
Adorable duplex near Gallatin Square. Total renovation in 2019. Left Unit - One bedroom with beautiful new kitchen, bathroom & Laundry. So Cute!! QUALIFICATIONS: Income minimum 3 times rent. Credit score 590 w/no evictions.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
220 Brown Place
220 Brown Pl, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
This is a very convenient and affordable unit! Literally one block from the downtown Gallatin square with shopping and restaurants! A block to a park trail area! Pet friendly! Your rent includes your normal water usage, trash service, and lawn

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
108 N Water Ave B
108 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2500 sqft
Loft Apartment Available On Gallatin Square - Property Id: 318869 Beautiful Loft Apartment available on Gallatin Square. 2 Huge Closets. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. Private Alley Entrance.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
123 E Park Ave A
123 E Park Ave, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
Remodeled 1bed/1bath duplex apartment in Gallatin - Property Id: 97181 Beautifully remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath duplex apartment in Gallatin. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Gallatin

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
106 Cannons Xing
106 Cannons Crossing, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2058 sqft
All Station Camp Schools, one level living with split bedrooms, Huge bonus room , open floor plan. The back yard is fenced with a large deck. This home is being rented through Home Partners of America and all applicants must qualify.
Results within 5 miles of Gallatin
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
12 Units Available
The Carrington
549 E Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1350 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with updated kitchens and designer finishes. Residents have access to a dog park and fitness center. Near SR 386. Close to the Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Sumner Estates
350 Old Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
Located in beautiful Hendersonville TN, Sumner Estates offerseverything you could want in an apartment community, including the price! Surrounded by mature trees, Sumner Estates is an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet it is minutes
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1679 sqft
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
135 Cape Private Circle
135 Cape Private Cir, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1825 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Beautiful Gallatin. This like new home has Granite, Hardwood Floors and a Covered Patio. Do not miss this Beautiful Home. Call today for a Private Showing.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
140 Northlake Dr
140 Northlake Drive, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1438 sqft
Great location in Hendersonville. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with 2 car garage. Close to schools, restaurants and bypass. One (1) pet permitted up to 20 lbs. Available July 6, 2020

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Edgewater Dr
202 Edgewater Drive, Wilson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1285 sqft
Great Lake Front Home! - Updated Lakehouse in Mt. Juliet zoned for one of the best elementary schools in Wilson County. 4 bedrooms! One of which is on lower level that could be a separate apartment for passive income or vacation renting.

July 2020 Gallatin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gallatin Rent Report. Gallatin rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gallatin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Gallatin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gallatin Rent Report. Gallatin rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gallatin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Gallatin rents increased slightly over the past month

Gallatin rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gallatin stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,051 for a two-bedroom. Gallatin's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Gallatin over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Tennessee for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the two other major cities in the state besides Gallatin to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Gallatin rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Gallatin, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Gallatin is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gallatin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,051 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Gallatin fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gallatin than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Gallatin.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Gallatin 1 BedroomsGallatin 2 BedroomsGallatin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGallatin 3 BedroomsGallatin Apartments with Balcony
    Gallatin Apartments with GarageGallatin Apartments with GymGallatin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGallatin Apartments with ParkingGallatin Apartments with Pool
    Gallatin Apartments with Washer-DryerGallatin Cheap PlacesGallatin Dog Friendly ApartmentsGallatin Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
    Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TN
    Goodlettsville, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Volunteer State Community CollegeNashville State Community College
    Austin Peay State UniversityBelmont University
    Cumberland University