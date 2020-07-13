/
pet friendly apartments
130 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
3 Units Available
Park 1Eleven
111 Joyner Dr, Smyrna, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
900 sqft
Welcome to Park 1Eleven, located just moments from Nissan in Smyrna's Historic Depot District. Whether you work in Smyrna or just enjoy the peace of our city, you will appreciate our prime location and quiet community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
46 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
203 Hager Dr
203 Hager Drive, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2119 sqft
Renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath - SS appliances, refinished hardwood in bedrooms, new LVT flooring in living room, kitchen, den and flex room - Large metal carport and back yard - pets allowed on a case by case basis plus pet rent
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
105 Harkness Court
105 Harkness Court, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1644 sqft
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Smyrna is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
Results within 1 mile of Smyrna
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1721 Luton Dr
1721 Lutor Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1395 sqft
.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
211 Merritt Dr
211 Merritt Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1760 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
6371 Florence Rd
6371 Florence Road, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1932 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bath, Master bath has stand up shower and garden tub,Fenced in backyard, â€œorchardâ€� type garden behind fenced in backyard. Pets allowed on a case by case basis plus pet rent
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,013
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
45 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
44 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
146 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1041 sqft
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
26 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
6 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
109 Autumn Wood Drive
109 Autumn Wood Drive, Rutherford County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2180 sqft
Nice 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Murfreesboro. Home has a large living room with a fireplace and is open to the kitchen. Home also has a large private yard and is in a great neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Cane Ridge Farms
2344 Haskell Drive
2344 Haskell Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3510 sqft
Beautiful home with a Great Open Floor Plan. Home has 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Home has Granite Countertops, Hardwood and Tile Floors. Do not miss out on this home. Call today for a Private Showing.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
156 Constitution Avenue
156 Constitution Avenue, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1363 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful carpet and tile flooring with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! The master suite
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1540 Jeter Way
1540 Jeter Way, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1738 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath brick home with gorgeous wood floors and high ceilings. Home features an oversized living room, master suite, Large bonus room, and a Florida room.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
7827 Kemberton Dr, W
7827 Kemberton Drive W, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1770 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in Burkitt Place. Open floor plan downstairs w/ stainless appliances, beautiful hardwoods w/ plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. Spacious living room w/ fireplace and access to covered back deck.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cane Ridge Farms
1052 Blairfield Dr
1052 Blairfield Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
3 bed/2.5 bath Home, Freshly Painted, 2 Car Garage, Cane Ridge Subdivision - Spacious 2 Story Home with 2 Car Garage conveniently located off Bell Rd in the Cane Ridge Subdivision.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
8035 Logan Dr
8035 Logan Drive, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1139 sqft
Available Immediately - End Unit Townhome - Large Eat In Kitchen w/Pantry & All Appliances - Patio Area - Both Bedrooms have Full Baths - Pets Welcome(restrictions apply)
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cane Ridge Farms
1012 Blairfield Drive
1012 Blairfield Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3180 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
