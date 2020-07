Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8242 Lenox Creekside Drive Available 08/05/20 Nice Townhome Lenox Creekside! - This 3 level townhouse has 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 half bathrooms. The 1st floor has a office space with laminate floors. The 2nd Floor is great for entertaining with the open layout that has sliding glass doors to the nice deck. The 2 Master suites are located on the 3rd floor one walk-in closet has custom wood shelving. HOA Maintains the lawn area! Small pets are welcome Medium size dogs will be considered with owner approval. Rent: $1500 Security Deposit: $1500 Let me know if you would like to check this home out please call or text Shelly at to schedule an appointment at 615-403-2767



(RLNE5906559)