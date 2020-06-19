All apartments in Nashville
806 18th Ave S Apt 208.
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 AM

806 18th Ave S Apt 208

806 18th Avenue South · (615) 329-9988
Location

806 18th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203
Music Row

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings*

Unique Property Code: QZ8060- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.

This condo comes with one assigned parking space, but you won't even need it. When your alarm goes off one last time at 7:55, you can walk, stumble, or crawl to Vandy's campus for work or school. From the front of the building, you can literally peer into the windows of the 2525 West End building. Alternatively, you can walk to the bars on Demonbreun or Broadway, Taco Mamacita and Edgehill Village, or get fancy and hit up the Patterson House.

Inside, a well-lit living area leads to an open kitchen with updated appliances and surprisingly ample storage (pantry plus utility closet with included stacking washer/dryer).

The bedroom and bath are tucked around the corner (along with ANOTHER closet) for added privacy, and the bedroom features yet another large walk-in closet.

If you're ready to quit the commute and forget these pesky freeway closures forever, get your showing setup today.

*Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged among applicants) and minimum $3,585 gross monthly income (totaled among all applicants). This is a minimum and does not necessarily guarantee approval.

*Prior to inquiring or applying, please read our application guidelines under the FAQs at the bottom of the page here: http://www.tandemrealty.com/properties/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 have any available units?
806 18th Ave S Apt 208 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 have?
Some of 806 18th Ave S Apt 208's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 currently offering any rent specials?
806 18th Ave S Apt 208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 pet-friendly?
No, 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 offer parking?
Yes, 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 does offer parking.
Does 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 have a pool?
No, 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 does not have a pool.
Does 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 have accessible units?
No, 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 18th Ave S Apt 208 has units with dishwashers.

