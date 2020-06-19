806 18th Ave S Apt 208.

Amenities

This condo comes with one assigned parking space, but you won't even need it. When your alarm goes off one last time at 7:55, you can walk, stumble, or crawl to Vandy's campus for work or school. From the front of the building, you can literally peer into the windows of the 2525 West End building. Alternatively, you can walk to the bars on Demonbreun or Broadway, Taco Mamacita and Edgehill Village, or get fancy and hit up the Patterson House.



Inside, a well-lit living area leads to an open kitchen with updated appliances and surprisingly ample storage (pantry plus utility closet with included stacking washer/dryer).



The bedroom and bath are tucked around the corner (along with ANOTHER closet) for added privacy, and the bedroom features yet another large walk-in closet.



If you're ready to quit the commute and forget these pesky freeway closures forever, get your showing setup today.



*Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged among applicants) and minimum $3,585 gross monthly income (totaled among all applicants). This is a minimum and does not necessarily guarantee approval.



