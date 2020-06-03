All apartments in Nashville
7277 Charlotte Pike
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:45 PM

7277 Charlotte Pike

7277 Charlotte Pike · (615) 905-1418
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7277 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
You won't likely beat this price for what you get!! One of Nashville's most sought after areas to live, work, and shop! Close to the trendy Nashville West shopping venues and McKay's Bookstore!! This home has wood floors (some barnwood), tray ceiling, walk-in closets, extra storage, guest parking, garage, updated fixtures, private patio, and so much more!! This neighborhood is beautiful, scenic, and well maintained!!

All showings set up online at www.5pointsrealty.co

All applications online at our site www.5pointsrealty.co

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7277 Charlotte Pike have any available units?
7277 Charlotte Pike has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7277 Charlotte Pike have?
Some of 7277 Charlotte Pike's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7277 Charlotte Pike currently offering any rent specials?
7277 Charlotte Pike isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7277 Charlotte Pike pet-friendly?
Yes, 7277 Charlotte Pike is pet friendly.
Does 7277 Charlotte Pike offer parking?
Yes, 7277 Charlotte Pike does offer parking.
Does 7277 Charlotte Pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7277 Charlotte Pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7277 Charlotte Pike have a pool?
No, 7277 Charlotte Pike does not have a pool.
Does 7277 Charlotte Pike have accessible units?
No, 7277 Charlotte Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 7277 Charlotte Pike have units with dishwashers?
No, 7277 Charlotte Pike does not have units with dishwashers.
