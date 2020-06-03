7277 Charlotte Pike

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

You won't likely beat this price for what you get!! One of Nashville's most sought after areas to live, work, and shop! Close to the trendy Nashville West shopping venues and McKay's Bookstore!! This home has wood floors (some barnwood), tray ceiling, walk-in closets, extra storage, guest parking, garage, updated fixtures, private patio, and so much more!! This neighborhood is beautiful, scenic, and well maintained!!



All showings set up online at www.5pointsrealty.co



All applications online at our site www.5pointsrealty.co



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.