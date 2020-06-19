All apartments in Nashville
718 4th Ave, N

718 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

718 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37219
Germantown

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Huge 2BR Condo walkable to Everything! A great location nestled in between Downtown and Germantown. Huge Bedrooms with walk in closets and full baths in each. New paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms. Your own personal courtyard and garage with designated street parking as well. You will not find anything like this in the Downtown area! Minimum 1 year lease. Discount considered with longer term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 4th Ave, N have any available units?
718 4th Ave, N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 4th Ave, N have?
Some of 718 4th Ave, N's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 4th Ave, N currently offering any rent specials?
718 4th Ave, N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 4th Ave, N pet-friendly?
No, 718 4th Ave, N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 718 4th Ave, N offer parking?
Yes, 718 4th Ave, N does offer parking.
Does 718 4th Ave, N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 4th Ave, N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 4th Ave, N have a pool?
No, 718 4th Ave, N does not have a pool.
Does 718 4th Ave, N have accessible units?
No, 718 4th Ave, N does not have accessible units.
Does 718 4th Ave, N have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 4th Ave, N does not have units with dishwashers.
