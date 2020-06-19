718 4th Ave, N

Huge 2BR Condo walkable to Everything! A great location nestled in between Downtown and Germantown. Huge Bedrooms with walk in closets and full baths in each. New paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms. Your own personal courtyard and garage with designated street parking as well. You will not find anything like this in the Downtown area! Minimum 1 year lease. Discount considered with longer term lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
