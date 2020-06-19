718 4th Ave, N

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace courtyard carpet

Huge 2BR Condo walkable to Everything! A great location nestled in between Downtown and Germantown. Huge Bedrooms with walk in closets and full baths in each. New paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms. Your own personal courtyard and garage with designated street parking as well. You will not find anything like this in the Downtown area! Minimum 1 year lease. Discount considered with longer term lease.