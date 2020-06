Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Less than a year old 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhouse in the hip new Rows at the Annex in The Nations. Come live in a town home community focused on young professionals. New Frigidaire Gallery appliances: gas range, oven, refrigerator/freezer. Full size Samsung wifi washer & dryer included. Walk-in closet in master, dual vanity, hardwoods and subway tile throughout. Close to West Park, Richland Park Greenway, McCabe Golf Course & 51st Avenue!