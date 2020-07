Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly business center carport cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access media room online portal

Sleek, Contemporary, & Dynamic…

Our all new remodeled living space comes to life in the heart of downtown Nashville. With stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood inspired flooring, your new home is waiting! Marvel at the Nashville city skyline from the rooftop pool and lounge, ignite your health in our state-of-the-art fitness center, relax in the resident lounge, and walk to your favorite downtown hotspots.

Alive with Culture, Creativity and Endless Entertainment - The 500 Fifth is redefining apartment living.