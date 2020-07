Amenities

Modern 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo with large bonus room. First floor features an open floorplan with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Second floor has a great master bedroom suite with balcony. Second bedroom has public and private doors to bathroom. Third floor is a large carpeted bonus room. Other features: deck off kitchen, washer/dryer included in rent, balcony and porch of front of home. Parking is off street behind the unit.