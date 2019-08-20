All apartments in Nashville
3612 Quail Drive
3612 Quail Drive

3612 Quail Drive · (615) 205-7407
3612 Quail Drive, Nashville, TN 37076
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome Home to the 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Duplex on the cul de sac street in Hermitage.

3612 Quail has off-street parking, 1 car garage, lots of storage space, and has a shared back yard.

Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric range stove, ample countertop space, and sink.

Each bedroom has closet and great natural light.

Property has window AC unit and wall heaters.

Large unfinished basement.

Washer/Dryer hookups. Off-street parking.

Rent is $975 per month. The deposit is $975. ~750 sq ft.

Pets considered with non-refundable pet fee and pet agreement.

Tenants required to carry and show proof of renters' insurance. Tenants required to have contracted trash service for weekly pick up by professional trash vendor.

3612 is on the left side when facing the front of the duplex.

Thanks for your interest. Please let us know if you have any questions. Heritage Property Management LLC. 615-924-9115

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3612 Quail Drive have any available units?
3612 Quail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Quail Drive have?
Some of 3612 Quail Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Quail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Quail Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Quail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 Quail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3612 Quail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Quail Drive does offer parking.
Does 3612 Quail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Quail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Quail Drive have a pool?
No, 3612 Quail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Quail Drive have accessible units?
No, 3612 Quail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Quail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 Quail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
