3612 Quail Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome Home to the 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Duplex on the cul de sac street in Hermitage.



3612 Quail has off-street parking, 1 car garage, lots of storage space, and has a shared back yard.



Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric range stove, ample countertop space, and sink.



Each bedroom has closet and great natural light.



Property has window AC unit and wall heaters.



Large unfinished basement.



Washer/Dryer hookups. Off-street parking.



Rent is $975 per month. The deposit is $975. ~750 sq ft.



Pets considered with non-refundable pet fee and pet agreement.



Tenants required to carry and show proof of renters' insurance. Tenants required to have contracted trash service for weekly pick up by professional trash vendor.



3612 is on the left side when facing the front of the duplex.



Thanks for your interest. Please let us know if you have any questions. Heritage Property Management LLC. 615-924-9115



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1752280?source=marketing



Please view this property at your own risk. Please do not view this property if you are sick or if against local or national orders. Lockbox and property are not sanitized between visits.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.