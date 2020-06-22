All apartments in Nashville
Location

3536 Albee Drive, Nashville, TN 37076
Chapelwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to this just renovated Hermitage duplex. New floors and fresh paint throughout, kitchen and bath both updated. Hermitage 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex conveniently located at 3536 Albee Drive.

This home opens to a bright living room with two windows.

Kitchen with new stove and refrigerator, has spacious countertop space and cabinet storage and double sink.

Washer/Dryer hookups in hall closet.

Updated bathroom with tub/shower, commode and vanity in bathroom.

Lawn Care is tenant responsibility. Off-street and on-street parking. Shared yard.

Wall heaters and window AC units.

Rent is $975 per month. The deposit is $975. ~700 sq ft.

Pets considered with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet and pet agreement.

Tenants required to carry and show proof of renters' insurance. Tenants required to have contracted trash service for weekly pick up by professional trash vendor.

3536 Albee is on the left side when facing the front of the duplex.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1899594?source=marketing

Please view this property at your own risk. Please do not view this property if you are sick or if against local or national orders. Lockbox and property are not sanitized between visits.

Thanks for your interest. Please let us know if you have any questions. Heritage Property Management LLC. 615-924-9115

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

