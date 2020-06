Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed/1 Bath Stone Cottage, Huge Yard but it's not Fenced - 2 Bed/1 Bath Stone Cottage conveniently located to the Interstate. Only 10-15 minutes to Downtown. Home has laminate flooring, spacious living room, tile bath. Large back yard, pets are considered with pet fee but there is not a fence.



Window AC units, baseboard heaters. Tenant is responsible for Water and Electric and Lawn Care



12 month lease, app fee 50/person, Details on our website WWW.SREGTN.COM



