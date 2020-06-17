2815 Hazelwood Drive

Amenities

Contemporary, updated two bedroom townhome with open concept. This home has hardwoods, kitchen & bath tile, custom closets. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, designer lighting with lighted shadow boxes. Staircase has exposed brick wall. A brick fireplace divides the living area from the dining room. Private deck with storage. Close to Green Hills, Vandy and Belmont and within walking distance to Hillsboro Village shops and restaurants. No smoking. Pets are possible with approval and non-refundable pet fee. Please drive by and call Browning-Gordon & Co. at 615.383.3999 to schedule a viewing. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1440779?source=marketing PLEASE DO NOT VIEW THIS PROPERTY IF YOU ARE SICK. ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK. NEITHER THE PROPERTY NOR THE LOCKBOX IS SANITIZED BETWEEN SHOWINGS.