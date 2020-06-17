All apartments in Nashville
Last updated April 16 2020 at 12:38 AM

2815 Hazelwood Drive

2815 Hazelwood Drive · (615) 383-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2815 Hazelwood Drive, Nashville, TN 37212
Bellmont-Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
pool
Contemporary, updated two bedroom townhome with open concept. This home has hardwoods, kitchen & bath tile, custom closets. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, designer lighting with lighted shadow boxes. Staircase has exposed brick wall. A brick fireplace divides the living area from the dining room. Private deck with storage. Close to Green Hills, Vandy and Belmont and within walking distance to Hillsboro Village shops and restaurants. No smoking. Pets are possible with approval and non-refundable pet fee. Please drive by and call Browning-Gordon & Co. at 615.383.3999 to schedule a viewing. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1440779?source=marketing PLEASE DO NOT VIEW THIS PROPERTY IF YOU ARE SICK. ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK. NEITHER THE PROPERTY NOR THE LOCKBOX IS SANITIZED BETWEEN SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Hazelwood Drive have any available units?
2815 Hazelwood Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Hazelwood Drive have?
Some of 2815 Hazelwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Hazelwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Hazelwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Hazelwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Hazelwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Hazelwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2815 Hazelwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2815 Hazelwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Hazelwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Hazelwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2815 Hazelwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2815 Hazelwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2815 Hazelwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Hazelwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 Hazelwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
