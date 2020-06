Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

sweet little unit in a Donelson duplex FOR RENT! 750 sf, 2 BR/1BA with hardwoods, fresh paint throughout, white appliances, original retro bathroom tile. Pets considered with additional monthly pet fee of $35/mo/pet. Max 1 pet. Large unfenced yard and tons of off street parking. Available for immediate move in. 2802 McCampbell Ave in Donelson Heights. $900/mo + $900/security deposit due at lease signing