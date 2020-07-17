All apartments in Nashville
260 Maple Street

260 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

260 Maple Street, Nashville, TN 37115
Heron Walk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Adorable NEWLY CONSTRUCTED bungalow in the heart of Madison. Open living spaces feature engineered hardwood flooring & beautiful crown molding. Kitchen features custom solid wood white cabinetry, granite, & stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with side-by-side W&D hook-ups. Off street parking. Privacy fence in progress. So many upgrades including 9' ceilings throughout, soft-close cabinets/drawers, beautiful subway tile shower surrounds, and custom closet built-ins.

No pets. No smoking inside. Lawn care, trash, and recycling provided. Utilities are NOT included. App fee, $55/adult. Background, Employment, Eviction & Credit Checks Required. 6 month lease. Deposit $1000.

Property will be ready for occupancy by August 1st. Will be shown by owners only. Must bring state issued ID and wear mask to enter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Maple Street have any available units?
260 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Maple Street have?
Some of 260 Maple Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 Maple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 260 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 260 Maple Street offer parking?
Yes, 260 Maple Street offers parking.
Does 260 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 260 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 260 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Maple Street has units with dishwashers.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

