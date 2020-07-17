260 Maple Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

Adorable NEWLY CONSTRUCTED bungalow in the heart of Madison. Open living spaces feature engineered hardwood flooring & beautiful crown molding. Kitchen features custom solid wood white cabinetry, granite, & stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with side-by-side W&D hook-ups. Off street parking. Privacy fence in progress. So many upgrades including 9' ceilings throughout, soft-close cabinets/drawers, beautiful subway tile shower surrounds, and custom closet built-ins.



No pets. No smoking inside. Lawn care, trash, and recycling provided. Utilities are NOT included. App fee, $55/adult. Background, Employment, Eviction & Credit Checks Required. 6 month lease. Deposit $1000.



Property will be ready for occupancy by August 1st. Will be shown by owners only. Must bring state issued ID and wear mask to enter.