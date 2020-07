Amenities

End unit townhome in the lovely Villages of Riverwood neighborhood! Upgrades throughout including hardwoods on first floor, granite counters and washed brick backsplash in kitchen, built-in shelving, upgraded light fixtures, and built-in speaker system. One car garage, privacy fenced-in backyard, dual master suite set-up upstairs - each bedroom has it's own private bath. Access to community pool, clubhouse and gym. Includes washer/dryer. Schedule a showing today!