All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 2426 Fairbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
2426 Fairbrook Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:46 PM

2426 Fairbrook Drive

2426 Fairbrook Drive · (615) 913-4205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2426 Fairbrook Drive, Nashville, TN 37214
Sunset View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2-Story Duplex - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths, Nice Kitchen - Patio - Washer-Dryer Hook-Ups, Concrete Driveway, Yard Cutting is Furnished

This property has a Rently Lockbox for self-showings on the front door.

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 6/13/2020
RENT: $1100.00
DEPOSIT: $1100.00
TYPE: Duplex
YEAR BUILT: 1984
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1.5
SQ FT: Aprox. 1020 per tax records
GARAGE: None
FENCED YARD: No
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
HOA FEE: None
PET RULE: No Pets
SMOKING: No Smoking in Property
MIN. LEASE: 12 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In
HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number - Go to www.bryantproperties.net -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some HOA also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.

Bryant Properties
305 Highland Heights Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Fairbrook Drive have any available units?
2426 Fairbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 Fairbrook Drive have?
Some of 2426 Fairbrook Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 Fairbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Fairbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Fairbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2426 Fairbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 2426 Fairbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2426 Fairbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 2426 Fairbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 Fairbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Fairbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2426 Fairbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Fairbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2426 Fairbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Fairbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Fairbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2426 Fairbrook Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St
Nashville, TN 37206
Lofts at 160
160 2nd Avenue North
Nashville, TN 37201
Saxony
700 Saxony Lake Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
The Overton Brentwood
4960 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave
Nashville, TN 37203
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir
Nashville, TN 37221
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave
Nashville, TN 37206
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity