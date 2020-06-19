2426 Fairbrook Drive

Amenities

Nice 2-Story Duplex - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths, Nice Kitchen - Patio - Washer-Dryer Hook-Ups, Concrete Driveway, Yard Cutting is Furnished



This property has a Rently Lockbox for self-showings on the front door.



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 6/13/2020

RENT: $1100.00

DEPOSIT: $1100.00

TYPE: Duplex

YEAR BUILT: 1984

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1.5

SQ FT: Aprox. 1020 per tax records

GARAGE: None

FENCED YARD: No

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: None

PET RULE: No Pets

SMOKING: No Smoking in Property

MIN. LEASE: 12 Months

RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In

HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number - Go to www.bryantproperties.net -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some HOA also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.



Bryant Properties

305 Highland Heights Drive, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.