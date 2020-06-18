2412 Brasher Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This immaculately renovated 4 bedroom / 2 bath cottage is located in the Cahal Street Group which lands between East Hill and Greenwood. It is across the way from Tower Deli tucked behind Lincoln College. This was a full modern remodel so everything is modernized and upgraded. Set up a self-showing at our website or have your Realtor give us a call!



www.5pointsrealty.co



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.