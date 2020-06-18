All apartments in Nashville
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:53 PM

2412 Brasher Avenue

2412 Brasher Avenue · (615) 905-1418
Location

2412 Brasher Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206
Cahal Street Group

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This immaculately renovated 4 bedroom / 2 bath cottage is located in the Cahal Street Group which lands between East Hill and Greenwood. It is across the way from Tower Deli tucked behind Lincoln College. This was a full modern remodel so everything is modernized and upgraded. Set up a self-showing at our website or have your Realtor give us a call!

www.5pointsrealty.co

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Brasher Avenue have any available units?
2412 Brasher Avenue has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 2412 Brasher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Brasher Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Brasher Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 Brasher Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2412 Brasher Avenue offer parking?
No, 2412 Brasher Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Brasher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Brasher Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Brasher Avenue have a pool?
No, 2412 Brasher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Brasher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2412 Brasher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Brasher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Brasher Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Brasher Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Brasher Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
