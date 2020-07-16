2 bedroom 2.5 bath!!! Nice kitchen with white cabinets - great back splash - stainless appliances - tile flooring. Fireplace in living area. fenced yard with storage building. Pets allowed on a case by case basis plus pet rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 226 Macfie Drive have any available units?
226 Macfie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Macfie Drive have?
Some of 226 Macfie Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Macfie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
226 Macfie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Macfie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Macfie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 226 Macfie Drive offer parking?
No, 226 Macfie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 226 Macfie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Macfie Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Macfie Drive have a pool?
No, 226 Macfie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 226 Macfie Drive have accessible units?
No, 226 Macfie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Macfie Drive have units with dishwashers?