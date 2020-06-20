All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:14 AM

214 Louise Avenue - 101

214 Louise Avenue · (615) 292-4002
Location

214 Louise Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203
Elliston Place

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
media room
Features include:
-Concrete Floors (1st and 2nd floor units)
-Hardwood Like Floors (3rd and 4th floor units)
-Granite Counter Tops (Kitchen and Bathroom)
-Designer Backsplash (Kitchen and Bathroom)
-Stainless Steel Appliances (refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave)
-Garbage Disposal
-Stackable Washer/Dryer Closet (3ft x 3ft)
-Large Windows with Wooden Blinds
-10ft tall ceilings
-Ceiling Fan in Bedroom
-Keyless Secure Entrance
-Walk to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University, Baptist/St. Thomas hospital systems, great restaurants: Jimmy Kelly Steak House, Cafe Cocco, Exit Inn and many more.
-Rent includes water, garbage, sewer and one assigned parking space
-Application fee is $45

Attractions
Adventure Science Center
BB King's Blues Club
Belcourt Theater
Belmont Mansion
Belle Meade Plantation
Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park
Bluebird Cafe
Centennial Park & The Parthenon
Cheekwood Botanical Gardens & Museum of Art
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Fort Negley
Frist Center for the Visual Arts
General Jackson Showboat
Grand Ole Opry
The Hermitage
Metro Riverfront Park
Nashville Sounds Baseball Team
Nashville Zoo
Radnor Lake State Park
Ryman Auditorium
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
TPAC - Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Nashville Predators Hockey - NHL
Tennessee State Museum
Tennessee Titans Football - NFL
Tootsies World Famous Orchid Lounge

Dining
Amerigo's
Arirang Korean Restaurant
Baja Fresh Mexican Grill
Blackstone Restaurant & Brewery
Bread & Company
Bricktop's
Captain D's Seafood
Checker's Drive-In
Chili's
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Church's Fried Chicken
Five Guys Burgers & Fries
Flemings Steakhouse
Goten Japanese Restaurant
Grille 1808
Ham 'n Goodys
J Alexander's
Jack In The Box
Jason's Deli
Jackson's Bar & Bistro
Jimmy Kelly's
Latitude at The Marriott
Maggiano's Little Italy
McDonald's
Outback Steakhouse
Panera Bread
Papa John's
PF Chang's
Qdoba
Quiznos
Subway Sandwiches
Rumba Rum Bar & Satay Grill
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
Schlotzsky's Deli
Starbucks Coffee Company
Stoney River
Taco Bell
Ted's Montana Grill
Tin Angel

Universities
The main campus of Vanderbilt University is just a
short walk from State Street Lofts.

Belmont University
1900 Belmont Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37212
Telephone: (615) 460-6000

Fisk University
1000 17th Avenue N.
Nashville, TN 37208
Telephone: (615) 329-8500

Lipscomb University
One University Park Drive
Nashville, TN 37204
Telephone: (615) 966-1000

Tennessee State University
3500 John A Merritt Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37209
Telephone: (615) 963-5000

Trevecca Nazarene University
333 Murfreesboro Road
Nashville, TN 37210
Telephone: (615) 248-1200

Vanderbilt University
211 Kirkland Hall
Nashville, TN 37240
Telephone: (615) 322-7311

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Louise Avenue - 101 have any available units?
214 Louise Avenue - 101 has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Louise Avenue - 101 have?
Some of 214 Louise Avenue - 101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Louise Avenue - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
214 Louise Avenue - 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Louise Avenue - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 214 Louise Avenue - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 214 Louise Avenue - 101 offer parking?
Yes, 214 Louise Avenue - 101 does offer parking.
Does 214 Louise Avenue - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Louise Avenue - 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Louise Avenue - 101 have a pool?
No, 214 Louise Avenue - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 214 Louise Avenue - 101 have accessible units?
No, 214 Louise Avenue - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Louise Avenue - 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Louise Avenue - 101 has units with dishwashers.
