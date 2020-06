Amenities

This beautifully furnished townhouse is equipped with all the amenities to make anyone feel at home. Large open living space when you first walk in. A master bedroom with a king size bed and private bath. Guest bedroom with queen size bed and private bath. Both located upstairs. Downstairs level has a large bedroom for 3 to sleep in with its own private bath. For more information about the property, please contact: Jonathan Fulks 512-796-7628 jfulks@whpropertymanagement.com