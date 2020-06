Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Awesome Hermitage Townhome - All NEW - Perfect 10 Clean ! Available now 1295 $ PER MONTH 1010 square feet 2 Bedrooms Dining Room and Living Room 1 Full Bath + extra vanity - new Granite Nice Clean New Carpet in bedrooms Great Storage and Closets Full Laundry area with storage Top Floor unit Fully equipped NEW kitchen / Granite Free Yard Maintenance Free Trash Service LED lighting Fresh New Paint VERY Efficient utilities - all electric (no gas) Wired for Cable or Sate