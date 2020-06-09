All apartments in Nashville
1940 Shaylin Loop

1940 Shaylin Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Shaylin Loop, Nashville, TN 37013
Barnes Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Available Soon! 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome close to Lenox Village! Layout features a separate kitchen and dining space. Each bedroom has its own bath. Half bath downstairs. Private back porch leads to open field and beautiful treeline. Under 5 min to Lenox Village restaurants and shops! 3 grocery stores in under 10 min. 15 min to Brentwood, 25 to Cool Springs or the airport, 30 to downtown. Sorry the home is currently being loved by tenant showings are by appointment only. $45/application. Rent $1375 security. deposit 1375. 1 small pet is welcome with a pet deposit. Recommended minimum credit score is 600 or better, good background check, good rental history, and income needs to me 3x the rent a month. Please text Shelly at 615-403-2767

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Shaylin Loop have any available units?
1940 Shaylin Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Shaylin Loop have?
Some of 1940 Shaylin Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Shaylin Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Shaylin Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Shaylin Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 Shaylin Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1940 Shaylin Loop offer parking?
No, 1940 Shaylin Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1940 Shaylin Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Shaylin Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Shaylin Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1940 Shaylin Loop has a pool.
Does 1940 Shaylin Loop have accessible units?
No, 1940 Shaylin Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Shaylin Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 Shaylin Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
