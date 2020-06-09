1940 Shaylin Loop

Amenities

Available Soon! 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome close to Lenox Village! Layout features a separate kitchen and dining space. Each bedroom has its own bath. Half bath downstairs. Private back porch leads to open field and beautiful treeline. Under 5 min to Lenox Village restaurants and shops! 3 grocery stores in under 10 min. 15 min to Brentwood, 25 to Cool Springs or the airport, 30 to downtown. Sorry the home is currently being loved by tenant showings are by appointment only. $45/application. Rent $1375 security. deposit 1375. 1 small pet is welcome with a pet deposit. Recommended minimum credit score is 600 or better, good background check, good rental history, and income needs to me 3x the rent a month. Please text Shelly at 615-403-2767