1904 Warfield A

1904 Warfield Drive · (615) 400-9040
Location

1904 Warfield Drive, Nashville, TN 37215
Green Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Aug 3

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit A Available 08/03/20 Darling 2BD/1BA duplex Green Hills-walk2WholeFoods - Property Id: 313449

Cute, hardwoods throughout, new windows, remodeled kitchen and bath, big backyard, walk to Whole Foods and shopping in Hill Center and True Food, minutes to 440 in Green Hills. Location is great.

Available August 3

Please no pets and non-smoking.

Deposit and references required.
615-400-9040
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1904-warfield-nashville-tn-unit-a/313449
Property Id 313449

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Warfield A have any available units?
1904 Warfield A has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Warfield A have?
Some of 1904 Warfield A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Warfield A currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Warfield A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Warfield A pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Warfield A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1904 Warfield A offer parking?
No, 1904 Warfield A does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Warfield A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 Warfield A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Warfield A have a pool?
No, 1904 Warfield A does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Warfield A have accessible units?
No, 1904 Warfield A does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Warfield A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Warfield A has units with dishwashers.
