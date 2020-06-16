All apartments in Nashville
1685 Comanche Run
1685 Comanche Run

1685 Comanche Run · (615) 627-5957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1685 Comanche Run, Nashville, TN 37115
Neely's Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1857 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a fenced yard, tile, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 Comanche Run have any available units?
1685 Comanche Run has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1685 Comanche Run currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Comanche Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Comanche Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 1685 Comanche Run is pet friendly.
Does 1685 Comanche Run offer parking?
No, 1685 Comanche Run does not offer parking.
Does 1685 Comanche Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1685 Comanche Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Comanche Run have a pool?
No, 1685 Comanche Run does not have a pool.
Does 1685 Comanche Run have accessible units?
No, 1685 Comanche Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Comanche Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 1685 Comanche Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1685 Comanche Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1685 Comanche Run does not have units with air conditioning.
