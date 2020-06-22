All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1633 54th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1633 54th Avenue North
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:39 AM

1633 54th Avenue North

1633 54th Ave N · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1867957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Urbandale Nations
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1633 54th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209
Urbandale Nations

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available NOW for self-showing with Rently-- click HERE! Silo Park BRAND NEW single family home in the Nations! One of Nashville hottest neighborhoods with a TON of new restaurants and commercial development. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Open living room/dining room/kitchen with hardwood floors! Quartz countertops, ample cabinetry, and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Unique fixtures! Tile bathrooms. Must see! ***No pets ***$175.00 non-refundable cleaning fee included in the security deposit, please call for details!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 54th Avenue North have any available units?
1633 54th Avenue North has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1633 54th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1633 54th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 54th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 1633 54th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1633 54th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 1633 54th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 1633 54th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 54th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 54th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1633 54th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1633 54th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1633 54th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 54th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 54th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1633 54th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1633 54th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1633 54th Avenue North?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd
Nashville, TN 37221
Ashton at Harding
4700 Humber Dr #2
Nashville, TN 37211
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace
Nashville, TN 37211
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37204
505
505 Church St
Nashville, TN 37219
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St.
Nashville, TN 37201
Music City Flats
1617 Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TN 37210

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity