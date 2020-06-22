1633 54th Avenue North

Amenities

Available NOW for self-showing with Rently-- click HERE! Silo Park BRAND NEW single family home in the Nations! One of Nashville hottest neighborhoods with a TON of new restaurants and commercial development. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Open living room/dining room/kitchen with hardwood floors! Quartz countertops, ample cabinetry, and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Unique fixtures! Tile bathrooms. Must see! ***No pets ***$175.00 non-refundable cleaning fee included in the security deposit, please call for details!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.