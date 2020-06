Amenities

SHORT TERM RENTAL 90 DAYS TO 180 DAYS(RENEWABLE) ADORABLE 4 BEDRM FURNISHED COTTAGE STYLE HOME WITH HUGE BACK LAWN,ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER, VERY CLOSE TO DWNTWN NASHVILLE....FURNITURE INCLUDES 6 BEDS, DR/LR FURNITURE. UTILITIES INCL. UP TO 300.00.CREDIT CHECK FOR EACH ADULT.40.00 APP FEE FOR EACH ADULT. MUST HAVE DECENT CREDIT/GOOD RENTAL REF/NO FELONS OR EVICTIONS. PET ON A CASE BY CASE....1 PET POSSIBLE. 30.00 PER MONTH EXTRA FOR A PET.SCHOOLS TO BE CONFIRMED BY TENANT.