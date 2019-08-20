1401 4th Ave, N

Wonderful fully furnished beauty in one of Nashville's Hottest locations, Germantown!!! Walk to Butchertown Hall, 5th and Taylor, 312 Pizza, City House, Germantown Cafe and so much more. You DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
