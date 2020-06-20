All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1131 Clifton Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1131 Clifton Ln
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:25 AM

1131 Clifton Ln

1131 Clifton Lane · (615) 329-9988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1131 Clifton Lane, Nashville, TN 37204

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings*

Virtual Tour and floor plans available at tandemrealty.com

Unique Property Code: QZ1131- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.

This place is just a hop, skip, and a jump from Sevier Park and all that lies beyond in 12th South. It also happens to be unbelievably nice inside.

The beautiful Kitchen has all new Appliances, Countertops, Cabinets and Flooring.

A huge open dining/living space gives you good light and a fireplace, as well as access to provided washer/dryer, a well-appointed half bath, and a nice yard with deck.

Upstairs, each bedroom has its own private bath and tons of storage space.

Don't cram into an old apartment just to get a 12th Ave address; get all the convenience but more space and amenities here.

*Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged among applicants) and minimum $6,585 gross monthly income (totaled among all applicants). This is a minimum and does not necessarily guarantee approval.

*Prior to inquiring or applying, please read our application guidelines under the FAQs at the bottom of the page here: http://www.tandemrealty.com/properties/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Clifton Ln have any available units?
1131 Clifton Ln has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 Clifton Ln have?
Some of 1131 Clifton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Clifton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Clifton Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Clifton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Clifton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1131 Clifton Ln offer parking?
No, 1131 Clifton Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Clifton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 Clifton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Clifton Ln have a pool?
No, 1131 Clifton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Clifton Ln have accessible units?
No, 1131 Clifton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Clifton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 Clifton Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1131 Clifton Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Highland on Briley
2131 Elm Hill Pike
Nashville, TN 37210
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr
Nashville, TN 37209
Union On Thompson
1020 Thompson Pl
Nashville, TN 37217
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
The Blue Note
305 Millwood Dr
Nashville, TN 37217
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd
Nashville, TN 37221

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity