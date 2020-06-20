1131 Clifton Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Virtual Tour and floor plans available at tandemrealty.com



Unique Property Code: QZ1131- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.



This place is just a hop, skip, and a jump from Sevier Park and all that lies beyond in 12th South. It also happens to be unbelievably nice inside.



The beautiful Kitchen has all new Appliances, Countertops, Cabinets and Flooring.



A huge open dining/living space gives you good light and a fireplace, as well as access to provided washer/dryer, a well-appointed half bath, and a nice yard with deck.



Upstairs, each bedroom has its own private bath and tons of storage space.



Don't cram into an old apartment just to get a 12th Ave address; get all the convenience but more space and amenities here.



*Property requires a minimum 600 credit score (averaged among applicants) and minimum $6,585 gross monthly income (totaled among all applicants). This is a minimum and does not necessarily guarantee approval.



*Prior to inquiring or applying, please read our application guidelines under the FAQs at the bottom of the page here: http://www.tandemrealty.com/properties/