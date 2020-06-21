113 Westwood Trce

Amenities
2 bed / 2.5 bath home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Hillsboro West End within walking distance to Kroger and Bluebird cafe. Spacious comfortable rooms, 2 furnished bedrooms, and a furnished living room. Comes with 2 TVs, and patio furniture.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer
Pets are accepted upon review by the owner. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
(RLNE5831688)