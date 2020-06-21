All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 113 Westwood Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
113 Westwood Trce
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

113 Westwood Trce

113 Westwood Trace · (615) 900-2625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Hillsboro West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

113 Westwood Trace, Nashville, TN 37212
Hillsboro West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 Westwood Trce · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed / 2.5 bath home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Hillsboro West End within walking distance to Kroger and Bluebird cafe. Spacious comfortable rooms, 2 furnished bedrooms, and a furnished living room. Comes with 2 TVs, and patio furniture.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer

Pets are accepted upon review by the owner. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5831688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Westwood Trce have any available units?
113 Westwood Trce has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Westwood Trce have?
Some of 113 Westwood Trce's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Westwood Trce currently offering any rent specials?
113 Westwood Trce isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Westwood Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Westwood Trce is pet friendly.
Does 113 Westwood Trce offer parking?
No, 113 Westwood Trce does not offer parking.
Does 113 Westwood Trce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Westwood Trce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Westwood Trce have a pool?
No, 113 Westwood Trce does not have a pool.
Does 113 Westwood Trce have accessible units?
No, 113 Westwood Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Westwood Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Westwood Trce has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 113 Westwood Trce?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lakes Bellevue
200 Erin Ln
Nashville, TN 37221
Whispering Hills
570 McMurray Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
River House
4 Academy Pl
Nashville, TN 37210
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Villa Adrian
2964 Franklin Pike
Nashville, TN 37204
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37209
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue
Nashville, TN 37203
Chase Cove Apartments
2999 Smith Springs Rd
Nashville, TN 37217

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity