This is a very unique home with a great space and floorplan! 2 bedrooms on the main level and the loft upstairs could be used as a 3rd bedroom or a bonus room. Fireplace, Fresh Paint, and Newer Cabinets. Large fenced back yard and storage shed included. Offstreet parking. All walls have been painted light grey and vanities painted charcoal grey since these photos were taken. Home is NOT furnished. Minimum of 1 year lease.