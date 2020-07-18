1041 40th Avenue North

Amenities

Adorable 1BR duplex in the sought after 37209 zip code, located at the end of 40th Ave. "Shotgun" layout with living room as soon as you enter, then bedroom (with two closets), next is the quaint kitchen with all kitchen appliances and W/D hook ups. Lastly, is your bathroom with pedestal sink, along with eclectic tile floor, which adds a ton of character! Live in the heart of Nashville for less than $900.



Don't miss your chance to view this unit today in person by setting up a self guided tour at the following link:https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/519045?source=marketing



Email Ashley for additional questions. asmith@renumgt.com or Will Brewer at wbrewer@renumgt.com



No Section 8

Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent

Pets accepted on case by case basis (fees may apply)

Other fees may apply

Tenant pays for all Utilities



