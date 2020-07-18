All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:50 PM

1041 40th Avenue North

1041 40th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1041 40th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37209
Tomorrow's Hope

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 1BR duplex in the sought after 37209 zip code, located at the end of 40th Ave. "Shotgun" layout with living room as soon as you enter, then bedroom (with two closets), next is the quaint kitchen with all kitchen appliances and W/D hook ups. Lastly, is your bathroom with pedestal sink, along with eclectic tile floor, which adds a ton of character! Live in the heart of Nashville for less than $900.

Don't miss your chance to view this unit today in person by setting up a self guided tour at the following link:https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/519045?source=marketing

Email Ashley for additional questions. asmith@renumgt.com or Will Brewer at wbrewer@renumgt.com

No Section 8
Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent
Pets accepted on case by case basis (fees may apply)
Other fees may apply
Tenant pays for all Utilities

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 40th Avenue North have any available units?
1041 40th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1041 40th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1041 40th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 40th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 40th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 1041 40th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 1041 40th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 1041 40th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 40th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 40th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1041 40th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1041 40th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1041 40th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 40th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 40th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 40th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 40th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
