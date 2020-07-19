All apartments in Franklin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

209 Pebble Glen Dr

209 Pebble Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

209 Pebble Glen Drive, Franklin, TN 37064

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPDATED!!Home close to Hwy 96, Great level front & backyard that is partially fenced, huge deck and large level aggregate driveway. New lighting and bathroom fixtures, fresh paint!! Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Pebble Glen Dr have any available units?
209 Pebble Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin, TN.
What amenities does 209 Pebble Glen Dr have?
Some of 209 Pebble Glen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Pebble Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
209 Pebble Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Pebble Glen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Pebble Glen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 209 Pebble Glen Dr offer parking?
No, 209 Pebble Glen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 209 Pebble Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Pebble Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Pebble Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 209 Pebble Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 209 Pebble Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 209 Pebble Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Pebble Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Pebble Glen Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Pebble Glen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Pebble Glen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
