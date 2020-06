Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath that backs up to Little West Fork Creek! 1 car garage and the property is in a cul-de-sac! High ceilings in the living space with a fireplace and ceiling fan! Washer and dryer included! Beautiful view from the back deck overlooking the 1+ acre of land the property sits on! Pet with owner approval 2 pet max, 60 lb max, $100 pet deposit, $25/month pet rent. Agent/Tenant to verify all information. Applications to be made at https://www.securetnrentals.com/vacancies