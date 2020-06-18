Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
632 Ashley Oaks Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
632 Ashley Oaks Dr
632 Ashley Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
632 Ashley Oaks Drive, Clarksville, TN 37042
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great layout with a gorgeous back yard. Spacious great room and bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 632 Ashley Oaks Dr have any available units?
632 Ashley Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clarksville, TN
.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clarksville Rent Report
.
Is 632 Ashley Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
632 Ashley Oaks Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Ashley Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 632 Ashley Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clarksville
.
Does 632 Ashley Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 632 Ashley Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 632 Ashley Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Ashley Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Ashley Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 632 Ashley Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 632 Ashley Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 632 Ashley Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Ashley Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 Ashley Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Ashley Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Ashley Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
