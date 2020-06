Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

607 Lafayette Court Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom in Clarksville - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath is located in Clarksville,TN. With Central HVAC, fresh paint & brand new hard wood floor, this home is perfect for a small family! This unit is on the cul de sac of a quiet street. Washer/ dryer hookups available in a separate utility room! $250/pet no more than 2



Section 8 welcome with reduced deposit. Contact us for more info as this home will not last long!!



(RLNE5852279)