Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Fantastic Home Featuring Spacious Trey Ceiling Living Room with Hardwood Flooring and Galley Style Kitchen with Black Appliances and Adjacent Dining Area. The Master Bedroom Suite Showcases a Full Bathroom and Ample Sized Closet. Completing This Beautiful Home is A Deck Overlooking The Large Privacy Fenced Backyard. With It's Close Proximity to Fort Campbell, You Don't Want to Wait Another Minute.