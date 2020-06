Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors walk in closets

MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH RENT. Amazing Town Home with Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring throughout the living room and eat in kitchen featuring beautiful cabinets, marble-like counter tops and a breakfast bar. The kitchen also offers a laundry closet for a full size washer and dryer (which are not included). Upstairs, there are two spacious bedrooms with a walk-in closet in one bedroom and a large closet in the other. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm 931-647-9900