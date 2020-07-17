Amenities
3411 Silty Court Available 08/01/20 Great Split Foyer Home Located Close to Post - Simply beautiful split foyer home near West Creek Schools. This four bedroom two bath home features a gas fireplace, 2-car garage, eat-in kitchen, and spacious downstairs recreation area.
Master suite showcases an inverted trey ceiling, walk-in closet, and large master bath.
Private backyard with a partial fence and elevated back deck, outside storage included. New Fresh Photos Coming Soon!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2737556)